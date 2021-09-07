Head to Head Analysis: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83 Amazon.com 0 0 39 0 3.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus target price of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.61%. Amazon.com has a consensus target price of $4,173.27, indicating a potential upside of 19.99%. Given MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is more favorable than Amazon.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Amazon.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.22 $7.02 million N/A N/A Amazon.com $386.06 billion 4.56 $21.33 billion $41.83 83.15

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 6.64% 29.86% 9.15%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Amazon.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amazon.com beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

