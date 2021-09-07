HC Wainwright Trims Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Target Price to $5.00

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Rockwell Medical stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,631. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.98. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 52.69% and a negative return on equity of 106.66%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

