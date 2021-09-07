Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.41. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 76,162 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.10 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.