Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,800 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 12.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 65.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

