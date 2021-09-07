Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $499,000 Holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

In related news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III acquired 230,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,035,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 442,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

