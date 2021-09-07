Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $455,000 Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

