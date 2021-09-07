Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 176,490 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cohu by 61.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the first quarter worth $40,045,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COHU opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.