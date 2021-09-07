Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,248,742.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LZB opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

