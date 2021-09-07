Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,400 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,649,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,332.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

