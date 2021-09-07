Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 617 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.79 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.