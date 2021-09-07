Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,175 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $6,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,286,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.75.

Shares of RS stock opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

