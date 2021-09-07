Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Torray LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $417,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $341.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.