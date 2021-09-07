Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

ETN opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.93. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

