Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,604,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

