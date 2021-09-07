Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

MTZ opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average is $101.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.