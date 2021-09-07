Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.77 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of AutoNation worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.65 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $125.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

