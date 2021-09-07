Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.11 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $167.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.