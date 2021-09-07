GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,777 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up about 2.8% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.0% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,645. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

