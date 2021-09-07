GSI Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,926 shares during the quarter. Life Storage accounts for 5.8% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Life Storage worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.59.

NYSE LSI traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

