GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 18,893 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,893 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

