GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $338,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 180,993 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 154,502 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 742,711 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCSL stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.69 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 101.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

