GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a PE ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

