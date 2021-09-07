GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 14,782 AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $719.07 million, a P/E ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.73.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

