GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Plexus during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Plexus by 439.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

