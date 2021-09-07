Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00016358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00142238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.83 or 0.00746084 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

