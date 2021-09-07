Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $111.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report sales of $111.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.94 million to $116.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $102.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $472.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $467.96 million to $479.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $447.34 million, with estimates ranging from $424.86 million to $468.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,111,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,695,000 after purchasing an additional 232,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 156,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after purchasing an additional 296,674 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWB opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

