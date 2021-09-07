Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 106.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

