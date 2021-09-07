GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GDDY stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock worth $352,963. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in GoDaddy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in GoDaddy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after buying an additional 89,763 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

