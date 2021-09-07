GoByte (GBX) Price Tops $0.0388

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. GoByte has a market cap of $371,135.70 and $305.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000090 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

