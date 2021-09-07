Glencore (LON:GLEN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $533.96

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.96 ($6.98) and traded as low as GBX 332.60 ($4.35). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 338.20 ($4.42), with a volume of 29,791,851 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLEN. Barclays cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 533.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

