Gitcoin (GTC) Trading 25.8% Lower This Week

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 24% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $127.39 million and approximately $44.36 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.97 or 0.00019218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00143503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00717107 BTC.

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

