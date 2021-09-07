Ghost Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.30 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Ghost has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Ghost has a total market capitalization of $10.30 million and $326,980.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00146581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00044381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.28 or 0.00731717 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

