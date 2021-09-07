Genus (LON:GNS) Sets New 1-Year High at $6,310.00

Genus plc (LON:GNS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,310 ($82.44) and last traded at GBX 5,990 ($78.26), with a volume of 4869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,070 ($79.30).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,561.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,234.82. The stock has a market cap of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

