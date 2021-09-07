General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Mills by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in General Mills by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after purchasing an additional 719,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.18.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

