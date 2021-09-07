Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $141.47

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.47 ($1.85) and traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.61). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.61), with a volume of 478,476 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of £342.87 million and a PE ratio of -12.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 156.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 3.04%. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.56%.

Genel Energy Company Profile (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

