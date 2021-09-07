Geller Advisors LLC Purchases 4,729 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.2% of Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,531. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $94.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.