Geller Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,161 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 168,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 243,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 51,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 98,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

