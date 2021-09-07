Geller Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,398,000.

A stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,066. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last 90 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

