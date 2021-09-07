GateToken Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $5.00 or 0.00010656 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $381.04 million and approximately $35.52 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00736687 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,203,924 coins. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

