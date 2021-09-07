Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.32. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 60,162 shares trading hands.

GOTU has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

