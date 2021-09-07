GAM Holding AG Sells 47,934 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

GAM Holding AG lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,934 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after buying an additional 1,077,964 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $40,492,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 311.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 349,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Lennar stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,739. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

