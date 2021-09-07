GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

WFC traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 364,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,811,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

