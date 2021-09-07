GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 231.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,596 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.1% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $24,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after acquiring an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.03 and its 200 day moving average is $291.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.11.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,730,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.