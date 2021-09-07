GAM Holding AG Has $19.06 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned 0.11% of PTC worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 9.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.71. 809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

