GAM Holding AG Has $14.84 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 296,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 25,634 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.8% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 44,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,207,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,512 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.