GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,540 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 98,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,140. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $647.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

