GAM Holding AG Cuts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

MKL traded down $11.23 on Tuesday, hitting $1,244.43. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,626. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,235.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,196.30. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.