G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) declared an annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 1.34 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

