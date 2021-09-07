G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have increased and outperformed the industry so far in the year. We note that the company posted stellar results during second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. Solid gains from the company’s assortments and digital business drove results. Higher sales at the Wholesale unit aided the overall sales. Although retail business has been sluggish, management has completed the division’s restructuring and the new model is poised to attain profitability. G-III Apparel’s digital business also continued to exhibit strength. In fact, the company is focused on improving the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. For third-quarter, net sales are projected to be $1 billion, suggesting growth of 21% from the year-ago period.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

GIII opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

