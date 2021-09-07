FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a report issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.78 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

ACB opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

